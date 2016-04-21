Peakhurst Classy Limousines Reveal School Formal Tuxedo Trends for 2016

Sydney, New South Wales -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/21/2016 --Sydney leading Limousine hire service launches advice on what type of Tuxedo young men should be wearing for their 2016 school formal. Classy Limousines, who provide a wide range of affordable luxury vehicles for school formals, has looked at the current fashion trends and revealed the Navy Blue Tuxedo are in fashion.



Each year young men want to look their best at their school formal to impress all the young ladies, and this year is no different said a spokesman for Sydney Classy Limousines. According to the Sydney Limousine hire company Hollywood has helped shape this year's fashion trend for Tuxedo's. With some of the biggest film stars attending the Golden Globes in Navy Blue Tuxedo's, retail outlets and clothing hire companies have revealed that everybody wants to purchase or hire them.



A spokesman for Classy Limousines said: "With Hollywood actors wearing the Navy Blue Tuxedo at the Golden Globes, it has turned the school formal fashion trend around. Lots of young men want to look like their idols, making the navy blue Tuxedo very much in demand."



The Navy Blue Tuxedo, which provides a more interesting option to the normal black Tuxedo, is nothing new. It dates back to the 1930s, but with an updated design and better quality fabric, it has come back into fashion. The Sydney Limousine car hire company expects to see a large portion of young men travelling in their luxury cars wearing the Navy Blue Tuxedo due to their popularity.



Classy Limousines based in Peakhurst, has become a firm favourite with students and parents for providing quality luxury cars for school formals. With the professional drivers they provide and the low prices available, their cars are quickly booked up in advance. The range of cars available includes Chrysler 300c Sedans – 4 Seater, 7 seater Stretch Chrysler Limo, and a range of other cars that will make young men and women feel like celebrities turning up to their special event.



