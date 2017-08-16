Pearl Development Labs Brings Additional Revenue to Radio

Bellevue, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/16/2017 --Radio broadcasters can soon start preparing for a modern method of music discovery that provides value to listeners while benefiting from untapped revenue streams themselves, Pearl Development Labs announced.



While appearing on Seattle's KIRO 7 News Radio: The Rantz and Burns Show, Eric Long, Managing Member at Pearl Development Labs, LLC revealed that their upcoming music platform will give radio stations the ability to receive royalty payments from online purchases that originate from songs they broadcast.



Pearl offers similar features of existing apps that identify a song that is playing and present the user with song information and purchase options. Pearl however takes this further by allowing authenticated purchases of the songs to be attributed to the specific station that participated in the listener's discovery of the song, allocating a percentage of the sale back to that broadcaster. Pearl Development Labs makes this possible by providing broadcasters digital identifiers that are embedded within the music transmission. The Pearl platform's advanced verification and settlement technology seamlessly tracks sales and license rights.



In contrast to music streaming services that deteriorate the music industry's revenue, the Pearl platform establishes long term revenue sources for consumers, record companies, and radio stations while effectively preventing the unauthorized use of pirated music. In addition to providing authenticated limited edition music, this new technology will benefit consumers by promoting more unique, community driven music campaigns between artists and their fans. While the initial support will be specific to the music industry, the Pearl platform can scale to include over-the-air attribution of any type of broadcast media.



About Pearl Development Labs LLC

Located in Bellevue, Washington, Pearl Development Labs provides advanced settlement and verification of digital content. With its upcoming music platform, individuals will be able to hold title to their music allowing them to buy, play and re-sell digital music in a variety of online environments while protecting the royalties of those that create, promote and distribute music.



To learn more about the upcoming service visit the company's official site at http://pearl.build.