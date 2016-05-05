Pearl Harbor Visitors Bureau Offers Passport to Pearl Harbor During USS Arizona Closure

Honolulu, HI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/05/2016 --The Passport to Pearl Harbor continues to draw excited visitors to Pearl Harbor this June despite planned renovations to the USS Arizona dock.



The National Park Service will close the docks to the USS Arizona Memorial for necessary repairs from June 13-26, 2016. U.S. Navy shuttle boats will not land at the Arizona Memorial during this time. The boat, will however, bring our visitors near the Arizona Memorial for photos.



Pearl Harbor offers much more than just the USS Arizona Memorial. With the Passport to Pearl Harbor, visitors step back in time and pay their respects to the brave crewmen who gave their lives on December 7, 1941 – the date that would live in infamy.



The Passport to Pearl Harbor enables guests to visit Pearl Harbor's most historic sites. The tour includes admission to the Battleship Missouri as well as an audio tour of the "Mighty Mo."



While on Ford Island, visitors will also tour the Pacific Aviation Museum, located in the original airplane hangers that survived the Japanese attack in 1941. With a self-paced audio tour, visitors can explore the museum at their leisure.



The tour also includes admission to the Bowfin Submarine Museum and Park. After seeing the fascinating exhibits in the museum, guests are able to board the Bowfin and see first-hand what it was like to live and work onboard a submarine during World War II.



More information about Pearl Harbor, the Passport to Pearl Harbor tour, and ticket prices can be found at www.visitpearlharbor.org.



Contact:

Daniel Garcia

Tel: 808.626.5788

Email: dgarcia@visitpearlharbor.org