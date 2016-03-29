Pediatric Dentist in Fort Collins, CO Provides Preventative Sealants for Children Prone to Cavities

Fort Collins, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/29/2016 --Before the age of 20, 70 percent of children in America have already been affected by tooth decay or have had at least one cavity in their lifetime. Dr. Stephen Pauly of All Star Smiles 4 Kids in Fort Collins, CO has extensive experience as a pediatric dentist and recommends sealants for children as an exceptional way for children to have better dental health. Paired with daily brushing, dental sealants are highly effective in preventing cavities in children by up to 70 percent.



Preventative dental sealants are a thin, invisible plastic film placed on the surface of the tooth, where most cavities begin. Dental sealants are much like covers that seal off the surface area of the tooth and protect the tooth from food or bacteria. The placement of sealants is painless because the enamel is not connected to any nerves, as opposed to fillings, which require numbing shots. If cavities are not filled or taken care of by a dentist, the cavity may worsen and result in an infection, which will, often times, cause extensive pain.



The process of completing dental sealants is simple, quick, and painless for the patient. First, Dr. Pauly checks the tooth for decay and removes it if it is minimal, in a gentle manner. He then cleans and dries the tooth, after which a solution is applied to make the surface of the tooth coarse and allows for the sealant to attach better. The last step is simply applying the sealant, which is painted on in liquid form. The liquid hardens within a minute and a curing light is used to help with the hardening. The procedure takes less than a minute to complete per tooth and is far less invasive than restoring a cavity.



Teeth that have been treated with sealants do require the same dedicated hygiene recommendations as unsealed teeth. Regular brushing, flossing, rinsing, and routine check-ups are important for Dr. Pauly to check the wear and tear that may occur occasionally.



Many healthcare professionals recognize the benefit of dental sealants and have even recommended programs in schools to inform families about them. Knowing as much as possible about valuable dental practices is one preventive measure towards better dental health. Taking care of teeth at a young age can help children have better teeth as adults. A child's new permanent tooth is not as protected from decay as a matured permanent tooth. Enamel changes as it ages, typically becoming stronger with time, which is why children are the best candidates for dental sealants. Although fluoride strengthens teeth, pits and fissures may not be completely receptive to it or other preventative treatments.



Dr. Stephen Pauly, D.D.S., P.C. has been practicing dentistry for more than 35 years. After completing his dental education at Loma Linda University School of Dentistry in California in 1980, Dr. Pauly continued with a post-doctoral program in pediatric dentistry at the UCLA School of Dentistry in 1982. He then committed his life to the treatment of children. In addition to treating children at All Star Smiles for Kids, he and his team set up Tenacious Love, a non-profit organization created to help children in need.



