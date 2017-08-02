Pediatric Physicians in Williston and Hernando Are Inviting Parents to Visit the New National Forest Location

Ocala, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/02/2017 --Premier Pediatric is delighted to announce the opening of their new National Forest Location. They can now be reached easily for this new advantageous location will shorten the commute for many. The main office is located at 7960 SW 60th Ave Ocala, Florida 34476. One can call the main office to schedule an appointment with one of the best doctors in The Villages and Hernando, Florida.



The health care unit was started by Dr. Shahab Eunus who had spent years practicing general and behavioral pediatrics. His interest in maintaining long-standing relationships with his patients encouraged him to change his pediatric vision. Supported by other reputable doctors and medical staff, Premier Pediatric has gradually evolved into a whole new world in itself in the pediatric medical industry.



All the doctors are well trained and certified to meet the needs of each individual child. With positive treatment, they strive to ensure that the children enjoy healthy and happy development into adulthood.



The physicians are committed to practicing excellent clinical medicine, embracing newer technology to ensure patient's emotional, physical, and cognitive development. They provide a child with a medical home. The quality treatment provided by Premier Pediatrics physicians and is based on three core principals - up-to-date evidence-based medical care, individualized patient care, and innovative solutions to improve pediatric care.



They work diligently to help the patients get over areas of concern. They are continually researching new treatment modalities to improve the way they serve.



Their commitment towards their patients and excellence in service makes them truly a premier health care unit. They are constantly nurturing themselves to improve their practice in new and creative ways. The new location of Premier Pediatrics is likely to make it easier for the parents to take their children to the physicians.



For more information on a physician in Williston and Hernando, visit http://www.premiermedicalocala.com or call them at 352-625-2727.



It's said that the most valuable gift a family doctor can give to a child is his or her time. This axiom is especially true when it comes to medical concerns. Premier Pediatrics has always maintained that it takes time to develop trust with a parent and their child.