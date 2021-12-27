Pediatric Speech Therapy in Los Angeles: Los Angeles Speech Therapy Solutions Adds New Program

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/27/2021 --Top Rated Pediatric Speech Therapy in Los Angeles, speech pathologist services that are created for kid.LA Speech Therapy Solutions has made a name for itself in helping children overcome a variety of speech and language disorders. With over 20 years of clinical experience specializing in speech and language therapy, Dr. Cassi Alter is excited to introduce a new program, providing an array of specialized services, from early intervention for global delays, to autism spectrum disorders, to articulation problems, to helping children restore their cognitive and communication skills who have suffered from traumatic brain injuries (TBIs), among many other unique speech and language services.



With extensive experience helping children and families achieve exceptional results, the team at LA Speech Therapy Solutions takes great pride in what they do and is committed to helping their patients reach the best results possible.



Dr. Alter graduated from the University of California, Berkeley in 1988 with a Bachelor of Arts in English and went on to obtain her Masters Degree in Speech Pathology from California State University, Los Angeles in 1995. She has worked with countless patients, helping them achieve excellent results, overcoming speech and language delays in a variety of different settings. She has worked with her patients in hospitals, schools, daycares, and in the homes of her patients, allowing them to receive the specialized care that they need, ensuring that they get the most out of speech therapy. Dr. Alter also obtained a Certificate of Clinical Competency (CCC) in Speech-Language Pathology and is a member of the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA), where she continues to learn more about the advancements in speech and language therapy, ensuring the best outcomes for her patients. Dr. Alter is licensed by the California Board of Examiners in Speech-Language Pathology and is a designated child development specialist in the regional center network of providers for the evaluation and treatment of children with communication disorders.



Each team member at LA Speech Therapy Solutions is dedicated to providing unmatched services for each one of their patients. The LA Speech Therapy Solutions team understands the critical importance of having a highly experienced and skilled team of specialists that can help children and their families reach their speech and language goals. With substantial experience in pediatric speech therapy, the team has helped children of all ages with various speech and language disorders, giving children the ability and confidence to take on their everyday life. With unique specialities such as apraxia of speech, auditory processing disorders, spectrum disorders, oral-motor disorders, articulation disorders, expressive language delays, voice disorders, stuttering, and much more, LA Speech Therapy Solutions is dedicated to providing the treatment and care that your child deserves.



If you would like to learn more about LA Speech Therapy Solutions and how they can help your child, you can visit their website or contact 323-522-6071 for a complimentary consultation.



About LA Speech Therapy Solutions

If your child is experiencing speech or language delays, it is imperative that you work with a team dedicated to achieving the best possible results. At LA Speech Therapy Solutions, you can expect unparalleled experience, knowledge, and skills to help your child overcome any speech and language delays.



