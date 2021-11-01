Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/01/2021 --Pediatric Speech Therapy Specialist, LA Speech Therapy Solutions has over 20 years of clinical experience helping children overcome a variety of speech and language disorders. From global delays to autism spectrum disorders, to elementary articulation treatment, to traumatic brain injury (TBI) speech therapy, and more, Dr. Cassi Alter and her team at LA Speech Therapy Solutions are committed to helping children achieve the best results possible.



Dr. Alter graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of California, Berkeley in May 1988, and obtained her Master's Degree in Speech Pathology from California State University, Los Angeles in 1995. Dr. Alter has extensive experience working closely with children in a variety of settings, including school, hospital, daycare, and in-home settings to ensure that her patients get the most out of speech therapy. She obtained a Certificate of Clinical Competency (CCC) in Speech-Language Pathology and is a member of the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA). Dr. Alter has her California license from the California Board of Examiners in Speech-Language Pathology and is a designated Child Development Specialist in the regional center network of providers for the evaluation and treatment of children with communication disorders.



The team at LA Speech Therapy understands the importance of having a highly experienced and trusted team on your family's side. With years of experience specializing in pediatric speech therapy, they have helped children of all ages with various speech and language delays and disorders. Specializing in a wide range of services, including apraxia of speech, auditory processing disorders, spectrum disorders, oral-motor disorders, articulation disorders, expressive language delays, voice disorders, stuttering, among others, they are dedicated to providing the treatment that your child deserves.



At LA Speech Therapy Solutions, their specialists offer speech and language evaluations to clearly determine the areas of weakness and will provide an assessment of your child's age-based competency, as well as their skill level. The evaluation will help correctly address the areas of weakness and determine the best approach for treating your child's speech and language disorder.



The pediatric speech-language pathologists at LA Speech Therapy Solutions are result-driven and also focus on helping patients use their new speech and language learnings outside of therapy to ensure optimal results. The team trains and provides support for parents to help their children get the help they need between therapy sessions.



LA Speech Therapy Solutions, established by Dr. Cassi Alter, offers pediatric speech therapy for children of all ages. With over 20 years of experience, the team is dedicated to ensuring that every patient of theirs receives the therapy they need to overcome speech and language disorders and delays. The team at LA Speech Therapy Solutions is comprised of dedicated pediatric speech therapists that pride themselves on providing the highest level of service to ensure that patients receive the treatment they need and deserve.



The team at LA Speech Therapy Solutions are experts at working closely with children and specialize in treating a wide range of speech and language disorders. The pediatric speech therapists take great pride in what they do and are committed to providing children with the results that they need to overcome specific issues, such as apraxia of speech, auditory processing disorders, spectrum disorders, oral-motor disorders, articulation disorders, expressive language delays, voice disorders, stuttering, and more.



