Pediatric Vaccines Market By Type, Technology and Application - Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025: Industry Outlook

Pediatric is a branch of medicine that deals with medical care (diagnostics and treatments) of infants, children and adolescents. The word pediatrics means "healer of children". Pediatric Vaccines use is growing due to factors like; reducing the healthcare spending, government's initiatives to reduce the cost of patient's immunization, rising number of vaccination programs, increase in development of new vaccines, increased presence of chronic disorders, etc. Therefore, the Pediatric Vaccines Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Pediatric Vaccines Market anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.



Global Pediatric Vaccines Market: Competitive Analysis

The increasing investment in research and development by the players is triggering competition in the global Pediatric Vaccines market.



The leading players in the market are;

Bio Med Pvt. Ltd.



Sinovac Biotech Ltd.



Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation



Zydus Cadila



Pfizer Inc.



GlaxoSmithKline plc.



Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.



Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.



Indian Immunologicals Limited



Panacea Biotec



SANOFI



AstraZeneca



The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and market share of the overall industry.



The strategic mergers and acquisitions among the players of the global Pediatric Vaccines market are leading to the expansion of this market.



Global Pediatric Vaccines Market: Segmentation Overview

The global Pediatric Vaccines Market is based on segment;

Pediatric Vaccines Market, By Type:

Multivalent

Monovalent



Pediatric Vaccines Market, By Technology:

Conjugate

Live Attenuated

Toxoid

Subunit

Inactivated

Others



Pediatric Vaccines Market, By Application:

Allergy

Cancer

Infectious Disease



Global Pediatric Vaccines Market: Regional Insights

On a global front, the Pediatric Vaccines Market covers North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA). North American region is leading the global Pediatric Vaccines Market due to increasing government support and investment in R&D by leading companies.



Global Pediatric Vaccines Market: Research Methodology

We use both primary as well as secondary research for our market surveys, estimates and for developing forecast. Our research process commence by analyzing the problem which enable us to design the scope for our research study. Our research process is uniquely designed with enough flexibility to adjust according to changing nature of products and markets, while retaining core element to ensure reliability and accuracy in research findings. We understand both macro and micro-economic factors to evaluate and forecast different market segments.



Major ToC of Global Pediatric Vaccines Market:

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights



Chapter 3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. SWOT Analysis



Chapter 4. Market Analysis by Regions

4.1. North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

4.1.1. United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.2. Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.3. Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2. Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

4.2.1. Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.2. France Market States and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.3. UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.4. Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.5. Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2025)

...

Chapter 5. Pediatric Vaccines Market, By Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Global Pediatric Vaccines Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2018)

5.2.1. Global Pediatric Vaccines Revenue and Revenue Share by Type (2014-2018)

5.3. Multivalent

5.3.1. Global Multivalent Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.4. Monovalent

5.4.1. Global Monovalent Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)



Chapter 6. Pediatric Vaccines Market, By Technology



Chapter 7. Pediatric Vaccines Market, By Application



Chapter 8. Pediatric Vaccines Market, By Region



Chapter 9. Company Profiles



Chapter 10. Global Pediatric Vaccines Market Competition, by Manufacturer



Chapter 11. Pediatric Vaccines Market Forecast (2018-2025)



…Read Full Table of Contents



