Pedro Boaventura's Fine Art Collection Comes to Gateway Art Center New York City

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/14/2016 --Pedro Boaventura is pleased to announce that his fine art collection will be featured in a solo exhibition in Gateway Art Center New York City, July 15, 2016.



During the exhibition, visitors who come to the upscale Gateway Center will get an up close look at this Portuguese Artist's creations. Each of Boaventura's signature artworks infuse new techniques, styles, themes, and motives to offer an attention-grabbing, thought-provoking allure.



Boaventura converges various artistic approaches to deliver his very own authentic style. In this exhibition, he exhibits his recent artworks in a most characteristic style which is derived from Cubism.



He enjoys honing in on different styles according to his mood and in-the-moment artistic passion. Boaventura chooses not to maintain a canonised artistic approach as he considers this to be monotonous, tiresome and anti-creative, even if it may be easier and more comfortable to repeat something one already dominates and is aware that the results are guaranteed and appreciated.



However, instead of fixating on a comfort zone, Boaventura strives to explore both a realistic and free approach to different kinds of creative expressions and techniques liberating himself from the usual "artistic rules" and not being limited to one style. His artwork is extremely diversified and is in constant movement - movement that is portrayed though his brushstrokes as well as his rich path in life.



Boaventura looks forward to displaying his unique collection in Gateway Art Center New York City, a place that attracts people from all over the world. During this time, art enthusiasts will have the unique opportunity to appreciate and even acquire Boaventura originals.



More information can be found at http://www.boaventura.com.pt/.



More artwork from Boaventura can also be seen at https://www.artgalaxie.com/index.php/pedro-boaventura.



About Pedro Boaventura

Pedro Boaventura is a Portuguese artist and the founder of Art Galaxie, an international art project that promotes fine arts. This project which supports fellow fine artists and other exciting works of art, offers a versatile and diverse approach across several media. Art Galaxie is a reflection of Pedro's eclectic attitude and professionalism towards the Arts.



Boaventura is also a filmmaker and has more than two decades of experience in television as a director, director of photography, technical supervisor, and other specialties. One of Boaventura's characteristics is that he is always developing new projects and focuses much of his energy towards them. He loves to embrace new challenges and experiences that inspire to create.



Contact:

Pedro Boaventura

Phone: +974 33599879

E-mail: boaventura@artgalaxie.com

Website: http://www.boaventura.com.pt/