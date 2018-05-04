PeeBuddy Launches on Amazon to Help Women Do a Stand-Up Job when Nature Calls

New Delhi, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/04/2018 --With a "Why didn't I think of that?" idea an India-based start-up clears the decks for women in a whole new simplistic way. Enter, PeeBuddy. Designed to make women's equality practical, the product is a portable, disposable Female Urination Device (FUD) now making a splash, pardon the pun, on Amazon in the U.S. Simply put, PeeBuddy helps a woman, who needs to urinate, avoid contact with the toilet seat altogether. With PeeBuddy, women can simply Stand & Pee. After all, disgusting toilet stalls are no place for a lady.



PeeBuddy is often used in portable toilets at events, concerts, and marathons as well as on treks while camping. In India, it's recommended by gynecologists for use by pregnant moms in particular when they are traveling. Even orthopedic doctors suggest that people who have arthritis in knees make use of the inventive product.



Having already sold over one million units in India and noted in the Limca Book of World Records, PeeBuddy has made quite a social statement. Recognized on the Fortune 40 Under 40 List, and covered in numerous publications like Forbes and Reuters, the product has started a revolution. So, what does it ultimately say? It says women shouldn't have to reduce themselves to circumstances. Instead, they can enjoy the smallest of luxuries; to cleanly urinate when necessary.



