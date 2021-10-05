Peerless Performance Announces Alliance with HBNext

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/05/2021 --HB NEXT, http://www.hbnext.com, the nationally recognized workplace safety compliance company, has announced an alliance partnership with Horwath HTL, Atlanta, market leader in all areas of hotel, tourism and leisure consulting, and Peerless Performance, a full-service engagement and performance improvement agency that focuses on the overall well-being of companies and their employees, to introduce a wellness, training, safety and compliance solution specific to the hospitality industry called Guardian SMS.



The Guardian Safety Management System (SMS) is a suite of comprehensive solutions that enable organizations in the hotel, tourism, and leisure industries to mitigate risk and protect their most valuable assets – their people. Our offering creates safer environments for employees, vendors, and patrons by easily assessing and managing health requirements and protocols, documenting Covid testing and vaccine data, scheduling and recording trainings, implementing technical and operational processes, and tracking and reporting industry specific OSHA, safety, and compliance guidelines.



As the thought leaders within their respected industries, HB NEXT, Horwath HTL, Atlanta and Peerless are not just addressing an immediate problem, they are offering a culture of wellness, training, safety, and compliance as a longstanding solution and preparedness for the future.



About HB NEXT

HB NEXT leads the industry in providing innovative workplace safety solutions. For over 20 years HB NEXT has worked alongside C-Level Executives and Stakeholders to mitigate risk in the areas of OSHA, DOT and EPA compliance. Its cloud software solutions have been designed by industry veterans with productivity in mind. Their solutions create transparency and accountability across organizations, reducing compliance related risk and operational costs. Some of their key solutions include:



Software Enabled Managed Safety Services

Virtual Training

On-Site Safety Staffing

Safety Program Design and Implementation

On Demand Consulting, Inspections, Training and Legal Services

Automated Employee and Safety Orientations

Visit www.hbnext.com for more information.



About Horwath HTL, Atlanta

Horwath HTL, Atlanta is part of the world's largest hospitality consulting brand with 45 offices across the world providing expert local knowledge. Since 1915 we have been providing impartial, specialist advice to our clients and are recognized as the founders of the Uniform System of Accounts which subsequently has become the industry standard for hospitality accounting. The Group focuses one hundred percent on hotels, tourism, and leisure consulting and have successfully completed over 16,000 projects.



About Peerless Performance

Peerless Performance is a certified Women's Business Enterprise by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). With over 33 years of experience the team at Peerless Performance focuses on the overall well-being and performance of companies and their employees.



Visit www.peerlessperformance.net for more information.