St. Louis, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2021 --EyeCare Partners, LLC has acquired multiple independent ophthalmology practices in Oklahoma City, OK. The deal includes four ophthalmologists from three individual practices with six office locations and two ambulatory surgery centers. Epic Vision, Cataract Institute of Oklahoma, Precision Vision and Eye Care Oklahoma were successfully integrated into a single transaction marking EyeCare Partner's initial entry into Oklahoma. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



EyeCare Partners is owned by Partners Group, one of the largest private market investment managers in the world with over $96 billion in assets under management. The transaction was announced by Pegasus Equity Advisors, LLC, an ophthalmology centric M&A firm with offices in Dallas and Los Angeles. Pegasus acted as the sell side advisor to the surgeon partners in Oklahoma.



The clinic offices of the aligned medical group extends from Edmond to Shawnee, to Moore to Oklahoma City. The two surgery centers are located in Edmond and south Oklahoma City complimenting the geographical layout of their service offering to the greater Oklahoma City metro area and beyond. All surgeons offer premium surgical services including but not limited to laser-based cataract surgery, premium multi-focal, extended depth of focus and toric intra-ocular lenses (IOL's).



EyeCare Partners currently offers comprehensive medical eyecare services across approximately 500 sites of service throughout Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Texas.



