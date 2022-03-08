Penacon Helps America Celebrate the Season of Change

North Dighton, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/08/2022 --The first day of Spring is March 20, 2022. With it comes warm weather, fresh flowers, and new beginnings. The most substantial change in life is new friends, new loves, and new beginnings. In these new changes, Penacon.com (https://www.penacon.com) pledges its support to the lonely.



As spring comes into season people seek changes that improve their lives. The most effective change is an increase in their social life. But if that increase is not found it leads to depression. Americans can expand their social circles by finding other people to interact with. This, however, is especially difficult for those unfortunate Americans confined in prisons around the country.



For prisoners, Spring marks an increase in calls home. Some hope for more visitation from friends and loved ones and value receiving letters more than ever. But this is difficult in today's post-pandemic environment. The best solution under these troubling circumstances is prisoner pen pals.



Research shared by the Federal Bureau of Prisons shows that prisoners who establish and maintain positive relationships, pursue educational opportunities, and who seek normalization through friendship are less likely to re-offend. Inmates from state prisons and federal prisons, on death row, and in rehabilitation centers across the country have posted profiles. Many of those profiles can be found on our website and they are more than willing to enrich the lives of others. This Spring loneliness is a choice.



This year Penacon.com has expanded its social media coverage to include many new platforms. This means that a prisoner's profile will see many more contacts and get more exposure. Americans who struggle with a loved one in prison will gain greater peace of mind knowing that their incarcerated loved one is building a social circle that will promote their mental health and helps with their successful reentry into society. There is no greater gift to a prisoner that renewing or establishing their own profile on Penacon.com



To learn more about how to your incarcerated loved on a profile visit, www.Penacon.com.



About Penacon

