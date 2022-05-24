Penacon Reaches out to Bring Joy to the Incarcerated This Memorial Day Weekend

North Dighton, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/24/2022 --This Memorial Day is not just another three-day weekend for the staff at Penacon.com (https://www.penacon.com/?gclid=Cj0KCQjwm6KUBhC3ARIsACIwxBj5ukciWeBpgEvyZy5uR3zQ0cfvKF6bXBjcVcordGNz4v_tERXQ7p4aAhiuEALw_wcB) This memorial day Penacon.com, and all those who work to make things happen, are diligently seeking to bring joy to those who have been deprived of their liberty.



This holiday is meant to remember those who have sacrificed their lives to secure the freedoms we enjoy in our country. It is a day marked by parades, memorial services, and many patriotic displays, music, and bar-b-ques.



Most people in this country share Memorial Day with loved ones during outside events and family affairs. However, for those on the inside of a prison, life is a little bit different. Prisoners around the country depend on letters from friends and loved ones during this well-known holiday.



At Penacon.com the friendly staff strives to drive traffic to the prisoners who need an outside connection the most. This holiday season, their goal is to make it easier than ever to sign up a friend or loved one on their online pen pal service. With a profile on Penacon.com, pen pals from around the world can browse a prisoner's information and make a connection. On Penacon.com many prisoners have changed the direction of their future. They have connected and been nurtured into becoming educated, growing in spiritual knowledge, and some even married.



Setting up a profile for a prisoner has become easier than ever. Anyone can visit www.Penacon.com and set up a profile for a loved one by following the prompts.



For more information on setting up a profile for a prisoner visit: www.Penacon.com



About Penacon

Penacon (https://www.Penacon.com) is based in North Dighton, Massachusetts (MA). Their goal is to help those within the incarcerated community to gain friendship, make romantic connections, and reach for a brighter tomorrow. They bring caring people from all over the world to the prisoners who need a positive influence. Whether people are looking for a new friend, the love of their life, or a positive and supportive mentor, this is the right place to come. Penacon cares about those who matter the most, prisoners and those who love them. Browse their site and their personal ads, view the pictures and profiles of inmates, and find that special person who can fill that deep need in a lonely heart.