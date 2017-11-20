Pendolare Introduces the Perfect Line of Cycling Accessories for the Modern, Urban Commuter

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/20/2017 --Pendolare, an all new line of accessories design specifically for the urban professional commuter, is live on global crowdfunding platform Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



Pendolare was designed for urban professionals who commute to school and to the office via bicycle. The brand features premium leather trimmed bags and accessories that can easily go from the bike to the boardroom with an easy change of a few straps.



"I lived in downtown Seattle for a few years during the growth of Amazon. I noticed a lot of hipsters bicycling to work with very ugly neon yellow backpacks. I decided to design a smart convertible bicycle bag collection that could go from the bicycle to the boardroom," says founder and CEO Tara Sauvage. "My core target market is hipsters in urban communities who bicycle to work and on the weekends. Whether it is a trip to the farmers market on Saturday or riding to work in the morning, Pendolare bicycle bags can be worn on or off the bicycle and look great"



While most bicycle accessories have a sporty or athletic look, Pendolare separates itself from the pack with a stylish and transitional line that wearers can easily carry up to the office after a commute. Pendolare gear is handcrafted from Italian leather and weather worthy high end fabrications. Only the finest materials and metal fittings have been used in the development of the products.



The two flagship pieces for the brand's Kickstarter launch is the Pendolare Messenger Bag and the Pendolare Box Bag. The Italian leather box bag fits on handlebars or behind the seat. The collection's centerpiece, the Pendolare Messenger bag, is a gorgeous piece that easily doubles as an office bag. Each bag comes with a removable cross body shoulder strap so the bag can be worn around town.



"The other bicycle and gear accessories for bicycle commuters are very athletic looking. Our gear features high quality materials and Italian leather - not bright colors and mesh. Pendolare gear is durable, modern and timeless at the same time. We believe it is our customers should be able to afford premium gear without paying high end department store prices!"



The Pendolare Modern Commuter Accessory line is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: http://kck.st/2yOEzrV.



About Pendolare

Pendolare was founded in late 2016 by Tara Sauvage in San Diego, CA. Tara Sauvage has over 15 years of experience in the fashion industry as a handbag and fashion accessories designer, product development and manufacturing. Pendolare was created after Tara realized a need for premium high quality durable bags that could be worn by bicycle commuters to the office without compromising their style. Pendolare has one founder and is based out of sunny San Diego.