Penn Virginia Seeks Bankruptcy Protection

Richmond, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/16/2016 --Penn Virginia Corporation ("Penn Virginia") filed for protection under chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code as the energy provider struggled to reorganize its debt. Penn Virginia's bankruptcy petition indicated that it has 200 to 999 creditors, assets estimated at $500,000,000 to $1 billion, and liabilities estimated at $1 billion to $10 billion.



Ronald Page (http://rpagelaw.com) is a corporate bankruptcy attorney based in Richmond, Virginia available to represent creditors of Penn Virginia's bankruptcy.



Bankruptcy petitions were also filed by affiliates of Penn Virginia including:



Case No: 16-32396 Penn Virginia Holding Corp.

Case No: 16-32397 Penn Virginia MC Corporation

Case No: 16-32398 Penn Virginia MC Energy L.L.C.

Case No: 16-32399 Penn Virginia MC Operating Company L.L.C.

Case No: 16-32400 Penn Virginia Oil & Gas Corporation

Case No: 16-32401 Penn Virginia Oil & Gas GP LLC

Case No: 16-32402 Penn Virginia Oil & Gas LP LLC

Case No: 16-32403 Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.



Penn Virginia seeks to have these cases jointly administered under its chapter 11 case numbered 16-32395-KLP. The bankruptcy case is to be presided over by Judge Keith Phillips. Proposed counsel for Penn Virginia is the law firm of Kirkland & Ellis LLP.



The hearings on Penn Virginia's first day motions are scheduled for May 13th at 11:00 a.m. in the courtroom of Judge Phillips located in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, U. S. Courthouse, 701 E. Broad St., Room 5100, Richmond, VA 23219.



About Ronald Page, PLC

With offices in Richmond, Virginia, Ronald Page, PLC has extensive experience representing secured and unsecured creditors in bankruptcy proceedings.



Please contact Ronald Page, a Richmond Virginia Bankruptcy Attorney (http://rpagelaw.com), if you need assistance protecting your interests in Penn Virginia's bankruptcy.