Penn Virginia Seeks Bankruptcy Protection

Richmond, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/16/2016 --Penn Virginia Corporation ("Penn Virginia") filed for protection under chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code as the energy provider struggled to reorganize its debt. Penn Virginia's bankruptcy petition indicated that it has 200 to 999 creditors, assets estimated at $500,000,000 to $1 billion, and liabilities estimated at $1 billion to $10 billion.

Ronald Page (http://rpagelaw.com) is a corporate bankruptcy attorney based in Richmond, Virginia available to represent creditors of Penn Virginia's bankruptcy.

Bankruptcy petitions were also filed by affiliates of Penn Virginia including:

Case No: 16-32396  Penn Virginia Holding Corp.
Case No: 16-32397  Penn Virginia MC Corporation
Case No: 16-32398  Penn Virginia MC Energy L.L.C.
Case No: 16-32399  Penn Virginia MC Operating Company L.L.C.
Case No: 16-32400  Penn Virginia Oil & Gas Corporation
Case No: 16-32401  Penn Virginia Oil & Gas GP LLC
Case No: 16-32402  Penn Virginia Oil & Gas LP LLC
Case No: 16-32403  Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.

Penn Virginia seeks to have these cases jointly administered under its chapter 11 case numbered 16-32395-KLP. The bankruptcy case is to be presided over by Judge Keith Phillips. Proposed counsel for Penn Virginia is the law firm of Kirkland & Ellis LLP.

The hearings on Penn Virginia's first day motions are scheduled for May 13th at 11:00 a.m. in the courtroom of Judge Phillips located in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, U. S. Courthouse, 701 E. Broad St., Room 5100, Richmond, VA 23219.

