Penns Manor High School Graduate Summits Mt. Kilimanjaro

Sun Valley, ID -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/27/2017 --On September 24, 2017, James Zerfoss, of Pittsburgh, PA, reached the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro (19,340 feet / 5,895 meters). Kilimanjaro is one of the world's highest peaks. James completed this amazing accomplishment on the 6-day Machame Route (http://www.adventureswithinreach.com/tanzania/kilimanjaro/overview.php?trip=6-day-Machame-Route).



James Zerfoss believes that it is important to live life to the fullest. That is at the heart of his inspiration to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro. One day, while reading an article about people's deepest regrets in life, James noted that the article pointed out not traveling enough was people's number one regret. Reading this led James to book a trip with Adventures Within Reach to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro. James is a world traveler who has traveled to 45 countries and lived in Asia from 2005-2011. His favorite trips were to Salvador, Brazil, and Peru and he has been to Mt. Everest base camp. James plans to summit Mt. Aconcagua on the Argentina/Chile border.



Kilimanjaro is a dormant volcano and the tallest freestanding mountain on earth. It has distinct vegetation zones including farmland, forest, heather/moorland, alpine desert, and arctic.



"Climbing Kilimanjaro is a very popular Bucket List trip," says Robin Paschall, owner of Adventures Within Reach. "The Machame Route is one of the most best routes on the mountain. With our incredible guides and support crew, we have a very high success rate to the summit. It is truly an accomplishment of a lifetime."