Pennsylvania Chiropractor Earns Reader's Choice Award for 3rd Consecutive Year

Exton, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2014 --Dr. Andrew Gottlieb of Eagle Chiropractic in Pennsylvania is proud to announce that his practice has taken home the Daily Local News Reader’s Choice Award for Best Chiropractic Clinic in Chester County. After receiving consecutive awards in 2012 and 2013, Eagle Chiropractic is once again on the top of the Daily Local News readers’ minds as the best chiropractic office in Chester County, recognized for their contributions to the wellness of the community through chiropractic medicine and natural health solutions. Dr. Gottlieb says, “We’re proud as ever to be recognized by the community we serve and by our happy clients. We will continue to improve health and wellness in Chester through our caring, expertise and dedication to customer service.”



Dr. Gottlieb oversees the Exton practice of Eagle Chiropractic, providing chiropractic and wellness treatment and patient education with the goal of improving the lifelong health and habits of his patients, helping treat pain symptoms and teach specific methods for improving lifestyle and wellness behaviors. Eagle Chiropractic treats patients in Exton, Glenmoore and Pottstown, Pennsylvania, sharing their team-wide expertise, training and professional experience to achieve wellness goals for each client they serve.



Eagle Chiropractic believes that chiropractic care can treat a number of conditions in addition to pain. Adjustments and various techniques are also available for the treatment of allergies and headaches. For example, the severity and frequency of allergic symptoms can be reduced by improving the body’s natural defenses against the effects of allergens that cause inflammation. Histamines cause reactions to allergens resulting in sneezing, coughing, congestion, hives, rashes and even seizures or anaphylactic shock. Spinal misalignment can inhibit the nervous system, effecting functionality of the immune system. Chiropractors work to open up the conduits of the nervous system, empowering the body’s natural immune system functions and improving its defenses against allergies.



Headaches are directly caused by tightness in neck and shoulder muscles, and can be exacerbated by environmental factors like noise, light and weather. Tightness causes misalignment of neck vertebrae, resulting in pain. A typical cervicogenic (neck origin) headache begins with pain at the base of the skull and radiates forward across the head, causing pain in the temples, eyeballs and forehead. Proper massage therapy focused on the neck and shoulder muscles releases this muscular tension, opening the door for chiropractic adjustment to take faster and hold stronger, realigning the targeted vertebrae and reducing the causes of headache pain. To learn more about Eagle Chiropractic’s award-winning practice, visit them online at http://www.eaglechiropractic.net.