Pennsylvania Chiropractor Provides Tips on Avoiding Tendonitis

Johnson Scalise Chiropractic of North Huntington, Pennsylvania has provided a breakdown of simple exercises for avoiding tendonitis and Achilles tendon injury for those seeking or living an active lifestyle. Being active is a big part of living a healthier life. Being more active means increasing the occasions of exercise, movement, activity and athletics in one's daily life but also means paying closer attention to the care and maintenance of one's body. This includes taking the time to properly warm-up the muscles and tendons prior to a bout of exercise, sports or other physically demanding activities around the house or around town. When not properly warmed up, muscle tears, joint injury and tendonitis can result, causing pain and stiffness that can put a serious damper on one's pursuit of activity and health.



Injuries to the muscles and tendons can severely decrease activity and even derail a weight loss regimen. Of particular concern and importance is the Achilles tendon. An injury to this tendon can totally immobilize a person, leading to major setbacks towards goals of an active, healthy lifestyle. Fortunately there are a few simple exercises that can improve tendon strength and mobility, greatly reducing the chances of injury when practiced regularly. To begin, simply find a staircase. Only one stair is required!



Start with a forward raise. Standing on tiptoes with both feet on the edge of a stair, position the foot arches and heels so that they gently hang off the stair lip. Grip a railing for support. With toes pointed forward, slowly begin to lower the heels as far as they will go without moving the toes. When the lowest comfortable stretch point is reached, raise the feet back into tiptoe position. Repeat this movement 10-15 times.



Follow the forward raise with the inward facing raise. Without leaving the stair, repeat the same rising and falling stretch as the forward raise, but point the toes inward so that they are comfortably facing each other. This allows a wider range of muscle and tendon in addition to the forward position. Again, repeat this movement 10-15 times.



The outward facing raise will follow the inward facing raise. Using the same procedure as the previous exercise, point the toes away from each other so that the heels almost meet. Raise and lower the calves in the same method 10 to 15 times. Stretching and exercising the calves from these three different angles reflects the basic movements of the legs in daily life, like walking, running, turning, stepping on rocky terrain, climbing stairs or ladders or traveling uphill. These simple exercises can help the muscles and tendons be prepared for an active, healthy lifestyle.



