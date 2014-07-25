Pennsylvania Chiropractor Publishes List of Foods That Combat Arthritis Pain

N. Huntingdon, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/25/2014 --Johnson Scalise Chiropractic in Pennsylvania has published a list of foods known to reduce the body’s natural tendency toward inflammation and improve overall health for those suffering from arthritis-related pain symptoms. The food people eat not only influences weight loss or weight gain, but it can deeply affect overall heath, increasing or decreasing the severity of symptoms for various conditions or ailments, including joint pain and rheumatic conditions. Johnson Scalise has provided a basic list of the good and the bad to take along to the grocery store when it’s time to start battling arthritis pain at home.



Beginning with “the good,” there are many types of foods that can improve the body’s overall health and combat inflammation that leads to joint pain. Omega-3 fatty acids, otherwise known as the “good” fats, are healthy fat compounds found in some kinds of fish, the tiny black chia seeds, regular walnuts, whole or ground flax seed, real seaweed and soybeans. Recently, the University of Maryland Medical Center confirmed that an Omega-3 enriched diet combined with regular hydration and medical guidance may reduce joint stiffness and joint pain while improving grip strength and walking ability in those suffering from arthritis. In addition to Omega-3 fatty acids, we know that antioxidants play a big role in improving overall health and reducing inflammation.



In fact, antioxidants are critical to many dietician-recommended anti-inflammatory regimens. Antioxidants come in many forms, such as Vitamin C, carotenes and bioflavonoids. These powerful healing tools can be found in commonly-available produce items like bell peppers, oranges, pineapples, lemons, broccoli, kale, Brussels sprouts and grapefruit. But fruits and veggies aren’t the only places to find arthritis joint pain relief.



Certain spices possess natural inflammation reducing qualities and are likely already in many pantries, such as ginger and turmeric. According to a University of Miami study, ginger extract reduced pain and stiffness in knee joints by as much as 40%. People around the world have been taking advantage of the healing power of green tea for centuries, and modern science reveals that one cup of green tea contains 50 to 150 milligrams of powerful antioxidants called polyphenols which fight cell-damaging free radicals. Green tea also contains epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG) which can help decrease arthritis-caused inflammation.



Next is a list of “the bad” foods to avoid when considering overall health and the fight against inflammation. Clearly it is beneficial for all to avoid high calorie, fatty foods. Many of the worst offenders come from the fryer, like fried chicken, french fries, donuts, and many deep-fried restaurant appetizers. These foods increase body fat, which will strain joints and increase the risk of injury while producing chemicals and hormones that induce inflammation. Refined carbohydrates are almost devoid of any nutritional value, and are found in most white flour products. White flour is created by milling whole grains, removing the nutritious bran and germ. These refined carbohydrates are found in white bread, rolls, crackers, and most baked goods.



Refined carbs increase inflammatory compounds in the body, increasing arthritic symptoms. Saturated fats, found in fatty beef, lamb, pork, poultry skin, salami, pepperoni, beef sausage, bacon, butter, ice cream, whole or two percent milk, and cheese, as well as prepackaged snacks, crackers and cookies, increase levels of prostaglandins, chemicals that cause inflammation, swelling, pain, and even joint damage if you have rheumatoid arthritis. Rounding out the list of foods to avoid are trans fats, which are commonly added to manufactured foods to extend shelf life. The Harvard School of Public Health has declared that trans fats may be worse than saturated fats for increasing appearances of heart disease, blood disease and inflammation. There may be no cures for arthritis, but there exist treatments that can successfully manage symptoms, and eating the right foods at home can make a significant stride toward pain relief. To learn more, visit www.johnsonscalisechiropractic.com.