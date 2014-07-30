Pennsylvania Director Seeks Funding to Complete Indie Horror Film

Philladelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/30/2014 --Hush Little Baby is an upcoming horror film about the deranged Taft brothers, living in their secluded house, deep in the woods of Buck’s County, Pennsylvania. Bred of violence and tragedy, serial killer Patrick (Sal Mazzotta) is torn between anger and compassion; and Jacob is a seriously disturbed creature only a mother could love. When a group of unsuspecting NYU graduates accidentally stumble upon them, they’re in for a night of sadistic twists and turns that will leave everybody crying for their mommies.



This film is a cross between the hit psychological horror movies, Psycho (1960), and Rosemary's Baby (1968). It puts an interesting spin on these legendary classics.



“Everyone knows the nursery rhyme Hush Little Baby,” claims Anthony Sparano Jr., producer of ‘Hush Little Baby’. “After they see this film, they may never want to sing that song again.”



Hush Little Baby has currently been doing well in raising funds on Indiegogo to reach its goal, but there’s still a long way to go. It’s like train. The track is finished, the engine runs beautifully, but it’s stranded and out of fuel. There’s still quite a bit of funds to make before the train can get moving again, but when it does, it will be spectacular.



About Sal Mozzotta

Sal Mazzotta is an established actor/producer with Eagle Films. He has starred in, written, directed, and produced Mafioso: The Father, The Son, The Evil Within, and The Unknown Trilogy. Sal directed Fear, of The Unknown Trilogy (Part 2), a film made up of child actors. He also directed the teaser trailer for his upcoming production, Hush Little Baby.



