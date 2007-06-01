Pennsylvania Med-Mal Carrier Rolls Into Production With Maple Tech’s Aspire Information System

Manalapan, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/01/2007 -- Maple Technologies completed the implementation of their Aspire information System for Positive Physicians Insurance Exchange. Aspire’s web-based real-time interface will handle electronic application processing, rating, underwriting validation, policy issuance, endorsement processing, premium accounting, reinsurance analytics as well as claims administration functions for the Pennsylvania insurance carrier.



“It was a pleasure working with Maple Technologies,” said Leslie Latta, Executive Director for Positive Physicians Insurance Exchange. “Their friendly, professional, and attentive staff was able to upgrade our database platform with their Aspire information System to specifically meet the needs of our growing medical malpractice insurance company. We are extremely satisfied with the system and look forward to enjoying the benefits of a more efficient workplace.”



“Aspire’s robust and powerful backbone supports all lines of P&C business,” said Nicholas Teetelli, CEO of Maple Technologies, “and is the perfect solution for clients like Positive Physicians Insurance Exchange. It offers an affordable, scalable and complete IT solution. We are happy to serve as a mission critical resource for Positive Physicians in growing their business platform.”



About Positive Physicians Insurance Exchange (Reciprocal Insurance Carrier)

Positive Physicians Insurance Exchange (PPIX) is a physician-driven but professionally managed malpractice insurance organization created to provide stable, affordable and long-term liability protection for its policyholders.



About Maple Technologies, LLC

Maple Technologies, LLC, with corporate offices out of Manalapan, New Jersey, is a software development company whose primary focus is web application development for the insurance industry. Its main product, Aspire, is a comprehensive web-based Internet insurance policy and claim management system. Aspire boasts cutting edge technologies that combine intuitive user interfaces with intelligent data structures. Through integration of the latest in web and database technologies, Aspire allows real time access to data while offering full policy and claim management capabilities that respond quickly.

