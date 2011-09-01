CashAdvance.com Presents Pennsylvania Consumer Resource Section

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/01/2011 --CashAdvance.com is committed to keeping its consumers informed about state regulations on cash advances within the state of Pennsylvania. Residents may not be aware of the current regulations that have all but made payday loans illegal in the state. These have made it incredibly difficult for lenders to operate in Pennsylvania. Since state policies and regulations can change annually and vary between each state, CashAdvance.com remains dedicated to keeping up-to-date content regarding any regulation changes that may occur for its Pennsylvania residents.



As part of CashAdvance.com’s continuing efforts to ensure customers are informed and updated on all the issues related to cash advances, the Pennsylvania Consumer Resource has been launched so state residents can have easy access to all relevant information regarding cash advances, all at their own convenience.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our Pennsylvania Consumer Resource will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Pennsylvania, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."



CashAdvance.com's navigation tools provide its users with easy access to learning about the regulations of any Pennsylvania cash advance. Consumers can navigate through laws and regulations, learn how to best protect themselves as consumers, and read up on comprehensive information regarding the loan process itself.



In addition, CashAdvance.com offers its users specific updates to legislative reform within their respective localities, and ushers them through the loan process, explaining specific loan requirements within the state. CashAdvance.com also helps provide advice to those borrowers who are experiencing issues and/or complaints with their current lenders. Consumers can even benefit from the sound economic advice that CashAdvance.com offers its users who are experiencing various financial difficulties in the news and blog sections. Finally, the Consumer Protection page details the process by which consumers can verify the legitimacy of a payday lender and report possible violations of consumer rights. Find out about a range of consumer protections put into place by contacting local Pennsylvania consumer protection agencies compiled by CashAdvance.com's seasoned team of industry experts.



CashAdvance.com highly advises its visitors to carefully review, research, and understand the entire process of these short-term loans before applying for an actual loan. Remember, cash advances or payday loans should not be used as long-term financial obligations and should be used only for short-term cash needs.CashAdvance.com highly advises its visitors to carefully review, research, and understand the entire process of these short-term loans before applying for an actual loan. Remember, cash advances or payday loans should not be used as long-term financial obligations and should be used only for short-term cash needs.



CashAdvance.com adheres to industry best practices in its continuing efforts to ensure consumers the most convenient and reliable payday loan experience possible.