Pennsylvania Laws and Regulations Resource Launched by CashAdvance.com

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/08/2011 --CashAdvance.com, a leader in the payday loan industry since 1997 and an industry pioneer in supplying relevant financial education to consumers recently launched its Pennsylvania Laws and Regulations Resource. As many consumers know, changes in Pennsylvania law enacted in recent years makes payday loans nearly impossible to obtain. In keeping with CashAdvance.com’s commitment to excellence and service to its consumers, their financial and legal experts continually monitor Pennsylvania laws and regulations to provide consumers with the latest payday loan information.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages are a wealth of information arming consumers with the resources with which they can actively preserve their rights, while providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”



Pennsylvania residents can quickly find the information they need by clicking the link on the Pennsylvania Consumer Resource page. Pennsylvania cash advance consumers will easily find whether loans are currently legal and available, the applicable interest rates, length of time for repayment, as well as other considerations, such as rollovers, cooling-off periods, repayment plans, and whether borrowers can have concurrent outstanding payday loans. Critical but often overlooked information found here is a list of specific consumer protections and agencies available to Pennsylvania residents.



CashAdvance.com regularly updates the Pennsylvania Laws and Regulations page as part of its commitment to equip consumers with fast, complete, and accurate information. Armed with this knowledge, consumers are better positioned to make informed borrowing decisions. As laws, regulations, and policies shift, Pennsylvania consumers can be assured that they have the most up-to-date information available. Consumers should visit the page frequently to keep their knowledge current.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, “Our Pennsylvania Laws and Regulations page will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Pennsylvania, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future.”