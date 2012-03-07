CashAdvance.com Announces the Pennsylvania Loan Process Resource

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2012 --CashAdvance.com is proud to announce the launch of the Pennsylvania Loan Process page. Cash advances have been used by consumers who are in pressing need of financial help. They help cover emergency bills before they can get out of control. The Loan Process page has been created in order to help ensure that consumers in the state know the current situation of the payday loan industry there.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our Pennsylvania Loan Process page will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Pennsylvania, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."



Since Pennsylvania does not allow payday lenders to operate within its borders, the Pennsylvania Loan Process page can be used in conjunction with the Consumer Protection page to provide residents with the knowledge and means of battling illicit lenders and scam artists. These pages are both part of the larger suite of pages comprising the Pennsylvania Consumer Resource.



Pennsylvania has state agencies that were specifically created to help protect and educate consumers on the criminals that have hurt the relationship between a borrower and lender. The Pennsylvania Consumer Protection page, developed by CashAdvance.com, gives consumers a convenient place to find these agencies and information on them.



When consumers visit the Pennsylvania Consumer Protection page they will see the different resources their state offers to consumers who are seeking help. This eliminates the need of endless searching they have to do on their own. An explanation of each agency is given as well as contact information for state institutions that can help consumers. Phone numbers, email addresses, and links that will take consumers to the right place are often given for different institutions.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge and resources necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages are a wealth of information arming consumers with the resources with which to actively preserve their rights, while providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”