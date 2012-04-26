Pennsylvania Refinancing Expert Explains New Home Affordable Refinance Program

Bala Cynwyd, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/26/2012 --Robby Poet, a Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania based mortgage consultant, has released a new web site at: http://pamortgagehelp.com/harphelp designed to remove the confusion about this latest government program.



This new HARP 2.0 resource site shares details about the basics of this mortgage lending solution and answers questions like:



* What are HARP loans all about, in a nutshell – in layman’s terms?

* What are the benefits of HARP loans?

* What kind of mortgage loans can HARP funds be used for?

* Do I qualify for the HARP program?

* What documents do I need to bring to the lender when I apply?

* And much more…



The new resource site showcases pages of information to help Pennsylvania borrowers realize that HARP loans are an ideal way for families with homes that have dropped in value to rebuild their investment, creating equity faster under a new structure.



HARP Specialist Poet, says “readily available and with low interest rates, these HARP loans are an exciting way for people to enjoy double savings with lower monthly mortgage installment loan payments and increased equity over the long term restructuring.”



Robby Poet is available for interviews and will welcome all your mortgage related questions.

Call 610-924-4000 or visit http://pamortgagehelp.com/harphelp to see if you qualify for this new program.