Terralene Fuels Corporation (OTCQB:GSPT) : Alternative Energy Company Poised for Mega Rally

Belize City, Belize -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/02/2013 --Terralene Fuel Corp (GSPT:OTCQB) traded solid green closing out the week and traded as high as $0.021 (+1,200% gains) while prices held at super strong support levels - making GSPT the best stock performer of the week and set up for a monster breakout week ahead!



Savvy buyers we finding the cues and levels to add to their core position for the ultimate breakout to record breaking levels and towards our target price of $0.10 next week.



We took these cues on our current CORE play EKO International (EKNL) taking it from pennies to $0.79 and loading up on several key zone. We are alerting our members that GSPT is in this solid loading zone for mega gains now.



GSPT is primed to move super quick here at these levels, and early sellers will be leaving HUGE gains on the table. Just as xtremepicks have seen when they alerted GSPT in 2010 with a similar share structure and bringing prices from pennies to $0.13 – no doubt $0.10 is definitely in the cards.



GSPT technical charts are set up perfectly now for a HUGE breakout rally both triggering “Golden Cross” formation and in ‘Blue Sky’ territory – with key breakout news expected, we will definitely take this over the top.



The GSPT story is HUGE. With gas and oil prices continue to escalate and getting out of control, people are looking towards alternative and cheaper fuel source. GSPT has the solution with their patented technology Terralene - no doubt we will be seeing more government mandates to push alternative energy and GSPT is right on track to become a MAJOR player



About Terralene Fuels

Terralene – Family of Fuels



TERRALENE® is a unique and significant fuel formulation. It reduces GhG and other environmentally damaging emissions while maintaining an existing engine’s operational capacity at the same level it would have with currently available fuels.



The TERRALENE® Family of Fuels are being designed to meet a broad range of fuel needs. While somewhat based upon fossil fuels and non food chain agriculture components, they are designed as a Green and Clean Alternative Renewable Fuel to gasoline and other fuels. The TERRALENE® Family of Fuels are able to satisfy currently existing engine designs while addressing environmental concerns and at the same time reducing a dependence on the fossil fuel feedstock.



The TERRALENE® Family of Fuels:



What are the advantages of Terralene®?



Government and Industry:



Lower emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2), nitrous oxide (NOx) carbon monoxide (CO), sulfur, hydrocarbons, toxins, and smoke (precipitates)

Reduces dependencies on foreign fossil fuel sources

No significant impact on the food chain or life cycle production of the food industry

TERRALENE® can be readily blended by refineries

Increased refining capacity without additional infrastructure cost. One of the main advantages of producing Naphtha for TERRALENE® is that it can be produced without a number of refinery processes normally needed for gasoline production. This may translate into a more than 15-50% increase in refining and blending capacity depending on the refinery specifics

No major upgrades to existing fuel delivery operations are necessary



Consumers:



No major hardware modifications or additions are required for most engine systems.

A comparable run time, octane power and BTU output to gasoline

Also compatible with smaller 4-stroke gasoline engines and diesels and in hybrid vehicles

Engines run cooler giving longer life by having less engine wear

TERRALENE®’s engine cleaning properties ensure superior engine performance

Consumers use the same filling stations and the same pumps they always have



GREEN technology and alternative fuel is no longer in the distant future, it is here and it’s now – GSPT has a foot hold that will definitely make a splash in the market place.



About Xtremepicks.com

Xtremepicks.com team of excellence strives to find undervalued, good momentum stock plays. Xtremepicks.com provide market awareness services for small to mid-cap stocks with daily and special newsletters to keep informed of the latest movers. Xtremepicks.com penny stock newsletter is the trading connection and remember to always do research, use stop loss orders to protect, and book profits when in a position to do so. Xtremepicks.com penny stock newsletter profiles are not a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities and is not offering securities for sale. Verify all claims and do own due diligence. Xtremepicks did not receive any compensation for the distribution of this press release. An offer to buy or sell can be made only with accompanying disclosure documents and only in the states and provinces for which they are approved.



Xtremepicks.com your trading connection and remember to always do your own research, use stop loss orders to protect yourself, and book your profits when in a position to do so.



Xtremepicks.com profiles are not a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities and is not offering securities for sale. Xtremepicks did not receive any compensation for the profile of GSPT and may be buyers in the open market Verify all claims and do your own due diligence. An offer to buy or sell can be made only with accompanying disclosure documents and only in the states and provinces for which they are approved.



SBWire (http://s.tt/1z9B5)