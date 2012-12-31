Penny Stocks Active Runners : (OTCQB: AAMRQ), (OTCQB: FNMA)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/31/2012 --AMR Corporation (OTCQB: AAMRQ) stock closed its latest trading session at $0.7909, up 0.11 percent from its previous close of $0.79, with low volumes. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 2.35 million shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 3.313 million shares. The stock opened the session at $0.79 and touched its highest price point at $0.8079.



AMR Corporation stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $0.758. The stock’s MACD chart shows bullish trend and the stock may test its first resistance level at $0.80. AMR Corporation is currently going through Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.



Find out what traders need to do to successfully trade AAMRQ by getting the free full report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=AMRQ



Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCQB: FNMA) is showing neutral trend as it traded in the range of $0.253 and $0.263 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $0.26 and closed at $0.255, down 1.54 percent from its previous close of $0.26. Federal National Mortgage recorded the volume of 3.802 million shares. On the up side, the stock may go as high as $0.27 in the coming trading sessions. Its first support level is at $0.25.



Federal National Mortgage offers mortgage loan securitization services. The company is based out of District of Columbia.



Find out if FNMA could bounce back by getting the free full report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=FNMA



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure: MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009