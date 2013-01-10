Penny Stocks Decliners on Mid-Day: (PINKSHEETS: ONVO), (OTCQB: AMBS)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/10/2013 --Organovo Holdings Inc. (PINKSHEETS: ONVO), a developer of three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting technology for creating functional human tissues on demand for research and medical applications, is down sharply in mid-day trading today, reversing some of the gains from earlier in the week. ONVO had finished higher in each of the previous three trading sessions.



At last check, ONVO was trading 11.98% lower at $3.38 on volume of 1.14 million, which is more than two times the daily average volume of 510,394. Despite the sharp decline in trading today, ONVO has gained more than 35% this week. ONVO currently has support at around $3.20.



AmarantusBioSciences Inc. (OTCQB: AMBS), a development-stage company engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutic proteins and biologics for the treatment of brain disorders, is down sharply in mid-day trading today, extending its losses for the week.



AMBS has fallen sharply today even as the company announced positive efficacy data for MANF in a nigral delivery neurorestoration animal model of Parkinson’s disease. At last check, AMBS was trading 10.31% lower at $0.0861 on volume of 11.18 million, which is more than half of the daily average volume of 21.79 million. AMBS has now fallen more than 43% this week.



