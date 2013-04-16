New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/16/2013 --Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCQB: FNMA) is trading in the range of $0.77 and $0.81 during its latest trading session. The stock recorded the volume of 5.745 million shares, in comparison to its average daily trading volume of 19.592 million shares. Its up move accompanied by high volume shows bullish trend, which is further confirmed by its MACD and EMA charts.



The stock opened at $0.77 and is at $0.81, up 6.71 percent from its previous close of $0.76. It is currently trading above its 20 days SMA of $0.80 and 50 days SMA of $0.79. Federal National Mortgage deals in residential mortgage market.



Find out if FNMA could maintain its momentum in the upcoming trading sessions here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=FNMA



AMR Corporation (OTCQB: AAMRQ) shows bullish trend as the stock made a sharp movement in its latest trading session. It opened the session at $3.77 and remained in $3.76 and $4.08 price range during the session. The stock is 7.32 percent higher at $3.96. In the past 52 weeks, AMR Corporation has traded in the range of $0.36 and $4.52 and has gained 722.92 percent during the same time period.



The company offers scheduled jet services and commands market capitalization of $1.32 billion. AMR Corporation is currently in the process of merger with US Airways.



Find out more on AAMRQ here:

http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=AAMRQ



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders and short-term investors. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver short-term gains.



WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading small cap stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Small stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the free membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure

WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

Wall Street Scoop

info@wallstreetscoop.net

347-905-5009