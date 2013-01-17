Penny Stocks Gainers on Mid-Day: (PINKSHEETS: ONVO), (OTCQB: FARE)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/17/2013 --Organovo Holdings Inc. (PINKSHEETS: ONVO), a developer of 3D bioprinting technology, is up sharply in mid-day trading today, extending its gains for the week. At last check, ONVO was trading 6.84% higher at $4.06 on volume of 650,249. The stock has had an excellent run this week, gaining nearly 25%.



ONVO has broken through $3.80 resistance level as a result of the rally this week. This is a bullish signal. Technical indicators suggest that the upward trend could continue in the next few trading sessions. ONVO currently has support around $3.80.



Find out for how long could ONVO maintain its momentum by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=ONVO



World Moto Inc. (OTCQB: FARE), a manufacturer and supplier of taxi meters for the motorcycle taxi industry, is soaring in mid-day trading today, reversing some of the recent losses. FARE has fallen sharply since the beginning of last week. The stock, in fact, has finished lower in each of the previous seven trading sessions.



However, FARE has rebounded sharply in trading today after the company announced that business and technology editors of The Bangkok Post and Manager Daily conducted an in-depth interview with its management. CEO Paul Giles said that the company is very pleased to be getting ongoing media attention from such prestigious publications as Bangkok Post and Manager Daily.



At last check, FARE was trading 7.21% higher at $0.0580 on volume of 12.15 million, which is less than half of the daily average volume of 28.59 million.



Find out if this could be the right moment for traders to trade FARE by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=FARE



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities.Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure: WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetreport.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.

BlueLys, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Michael Baine

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009