Penny Stocks in Focus: (OTCQB: AAMRQ), (OTCQB: IWEB)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2013 --AMR Corporation (OTCQB: AAMRQ) 0.836 -0.023 (-2.68%).



AMR Corporation is currently contemplating issuing tickets without any penalty charges. The airlines had collected $390 million in penalties in the first 9 months of 2012. The company is going through Chapter 11 bankruptcy procedure. AMR Corporation (AMR) operates in the airline industry. The Company’s principal subsidiary is American Airlines, Inc. (American). As of December 31, 2011, American provided scheduled jet service to approximately 160 destinations throughout North America, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe and Asia. MR Eagle Holding Corporation (AMR Eagle), a wholly owned subsidiary of AMR, owns two regional airlines, which do business as American Eagle - American Eagle Airlines, Inc. and Executive Airlines, Inc.



Find out where AAMRQ could be headed in the upcoming trading sessions by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=AAMRQ



IceWEB, Inc.(OTCQB: IWEB) 0.0600 -0.0040 (-6.25%) .



IWEB announced that it has consummated an Exclusive Reseller Agreement with CodeLathe, a pioneer in Personal Cloud products and services including the Tonido personal cloud software with over a quarter of a million users. IceWEB will act as CodeLathe's Exclusive Reseller Partner for Tonido, providing all hardware requisite for data centers plus all client capabilities. Of enormous benefit to IceWEB is the lead sharing component of the agreement, opening a window of opportunity for IceWEB's products that is unprecedented. IceWEB, Inc. (IceWEB) manufacture and market unified data storage, purpose built appliances, network and cloud attached storage solutions and deliver on-line cloud computing application services.



Find out more about IWEB by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=IWEB



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure: WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetreport.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



BlueLys, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Michael Baine

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009