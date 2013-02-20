Penny Stocks in the News: (OTC Pink: BMSN), (OTCQX: ONVO)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/20/2013 --Regen BioPharma a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bio-Matrix Scientific Group Inc. (OTC Pink: BMSN), announced last week the filing of an Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the FDA to initiate clinical trials assessing the company's HemaXellerate I™ stem cell drug in patients with drug-refractory aplastic anemia.



HemaXellerate I™ is a patient-specific composition of cells that have previously been demonstrated to repair damaged bone marrow and stimulate production of blood cells based on previous animal studies.



Bio-Matrix Scientific Group, Inc. (BMSN) is a biotechnology company developing regenerative medicine therapies.



Find out where BMSN could be headed by getting the trend analysis report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=BMSN



Organovo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: ONVO) announced early this month its intention to redeem two classes of outstanding warrants initially issued to investors participating in private placement financings in 2011 and 2012. The warrant redemption will raise non-dilutive capital, enable Organovo to significantly improve its balance sheet, help position the Company to qualify to list its common stock on the NYSE MKT or NASDAQ exchange, and decrease a significant portion of the derivative liability from its balance sheet.



Organovo Holdings, Inc. develops three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting technology for creating functional human tissues on demand for research and medical applications.



Find out more on ONVO here:

http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=ONVO



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www. MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure: MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit; http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009