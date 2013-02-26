Penny Stocks in the News: (OTCQB: GNIN), (OTC Pink: MEGEF)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2013 --Green Innovations Ltd. (OTCQB: GNIN) announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Green Hygienics, Inc., has received a vendor listing number from Vallarta Supermarkets, Inc., a California-based family-owned chain of supermarkets.



"We are very pleased with the initial positive response that we received from Vallarta. They are eager to start listing our brands into their stores and have initiated the process by providing us an immediate vendor number," stated Tray Harrison, National Sales Manager of Green Hygienics. "We look forward to receiving their first purchase order over the next few weeks and shipping product for their 43 retail locations soon after."



Green Innovations Ltd, is the exclusive licensed North American distributor of American Hygienics Corporation's 100% tree-free bamboo-based product line, including personal care and paper-based goods.



Find out more on GNIN by getting the free trend analysis report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=GNIN



MEG Energy Corp. (OTC Pink: MEGEF) announced that in light of favorable market conditions, it has re-priced and extended the maturity of its existing US$987.5 million term loan. The interest rate of the covenant-light term loan has been reduced by 25 basis points and the maturity has been extended by two years to March 2020. In addition to re-pricing and extending the term loan, MEG has also taken the opportunity to increase the term loan by US$300 million on the same terms and conditions.



MEG Energy Corp. is focused on sustainable in situ oil sands development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta, Canada. MEG is actively developing enhanced oil recovery projects that utilize SAGD extraction methods.



Find out where MEGEF could be headed in the very short term here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=MEGEF



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure: MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit; http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009