New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/06/2013 --Itonis Inc. (Pink:ITNS) and Charles Hensley, Ph.D., the inventor of the Zicam(R) Cold Remedy, and founding member of Itonis Pharmaceuticals, announced that the Company's exclusive manufacturer (Oasis Health Products, Inc.) will produce the Company's anti-nausea swab and its oral spray products under the Emesyl (TM) brand.



The Company expects to commence the production process with Oasis Health Products for Emesyl(TM) in both the swab and oral spray forms.



Dr. Hensley said, "We are excited that we are working with Oasis to produce the first of our Emesyl(TM) anti-nausea products. We look forward to making Emesyl(TM) available to the general public to treat nausea ailments."



Find out if this announcement could benefit ITNS here:

http://stockreportdaily.com/market-scan/?symbol=ITNS



Federal National Mortgage Association (OTC:FNMA), Fannie Mae’s March monthly summary highlights include:

- Fannie Mae’s Book of Business decreased at a compound annualized rate of 1.5 percent in March.

- Fannie Mae’s Gross Mortgage Portfolio declined at a compound annualized rate of 12.2 percent in March.

- The Conventional Single-Family Serious Delinquency Rate fell eleven basis points to 3.02 percent in March; the Multifamily Serious Delinquency Rate fell two basis points to 0.39 percent in March.

- The Effective Duration Gap on Fannie Mae’s portfolio averaged zero months in March.

- Fannie Mae completed 14,025 loan modifications in March, for a total of 43,153 loan. modifications in the three months ended March 31, 2013.



Get the latest trend analysis reports on FNMA here:

http://stockreportdaily.com/market-scan/?symbol=FNMA



About Stockreportdaily.com

Stockreportdaily.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. Stockreportdaily.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. Stockreportdaily.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals Stockreportdaily.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the Stockreportdaily.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.Stockreportdaily.com



Disclosure

Stockreportdaily.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit Stockreportdaily.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit; http://www.Stockreportdaily.com/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

George Fitz

Stock Report Daily

info@Stockreportdaily.com

347-905-5009