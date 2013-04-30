New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/30/2013 --Eastman Kodak Co. (OTC:EKDKQ) reported $283 million in consolidated net earnings in the first quarter of 2013, compared to a $366 million loss in the prior-year quarter. The profitable quarter reflects improved results of the Commercial Imaging segments and includes a $535 million gain recorded on the sale of Kodak’s digital imaging patent portfolio, partially offset by a $77 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to the patent sale.



Both of the company’s Commercial Imaging segments recorded significant improvements in segment earnings. The Digital Printing and Enterprise (DPE) segment reported a segment loss of $8 million for the quarter, an improvement of $81 million from the $89 million segment loss in the prior year quarter.



Find out more on EKDKQ by getting the complete free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=EKDKQ



AMR Corporation (OTC:AAMRQ) reported that American Airlines Cargo, a division of American Airlines, has been named the Best Cargo Airline of the Americas for the sixth consecutive year by readers of Air Cargo News, the world's leading air cargo industry publication.



The award, which is considered one of the most important honors in the industry, is based on the voting results of more than 25,000 supply-chain professionals.



Kenji Hashimoto, president of American Airlines Cargo said "It's a tremendous honor to receive this award, especially because it's voted on exclusively by customers." He added "This award is really a reflection of all of the hard work of our worldwide cargo team, and it inspires us to continue raising the bar to deliver industry-leading products and services for our customers."



Find out what momentum AAMRQ could adopt after this report by getting the complete trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=AAMRQ



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders and short-term investors. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver short-term gains.



WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading small cap stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Small stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the free membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure

WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

Wall Street Scoop

info@wallstreetscoop.net

347-905-5009