New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/07/2013 --Eastman Kodak Co. (OTC:EKDKQ) was chosen by Columbia Pictures to bring epic story to life. Through May 9, Columbia Pictures is shooting sequences of The Amazing Spider-Man™ 2 in Rochester, bringing the comic book sequel to the home of motion picture technology leader Eastman Kodak Company. Directed by Marc Webb and photographed by Daniel Mindel, ASC, BSC, the Spider-Man sequel is being shot on KODAK VISION3 Color Negative Film.



“We’re thrilled to welcome the cast and crew of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 to the hometown of motion picture film,” says Andrew Evenski, president and general manager of Kodak’s Entertainment and Commercial Films Group. “Our company is at the very heart of the entertainment industry, so it’s great to see Rochester have the opportunity to host a little bit of Hollywood here.”



Forbes reported that American Airlines, subsidiary of AMR Corporation (OTCQB: AAMRQ), recently got permission to use its iPad Electronic Flight Bags in the cockpit during all phases of flight, saving an estimated $1.2 million of fuel annually. For pilots, it’s a huge benefit. A bag full of airways charts, airport maps and operations manuals can weigh 35 or 40 pounds.



AMR Corporation operates in the airline industry. The company, through its subsidiary, American Airlines, Inc., provides scheduled jet service to approximately 160 destinations throughout North America, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe, and Asia; and operates as a scheduled air freight carrier, which provides a range of freight and mail services to shippers.



