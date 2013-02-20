Penny Stocks Most Active: (OTCQB: AAMRQ), (OTCQB: SWVI)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/20/2013 --AMR Corporation (OTCQB: AAMRQ) stock is at $2.62, down 6.76 percent from its previous close of $2.81, with high volumes. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 15.24 million shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 12.169 million shares. The stock opened the session at $2.85 and touched its highest price point at $2.89. AMR Corporation stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $2.39. The stock’s first resistance level is at $2.75, while its first support level is at $2.55.



AMR Corporation offers scheduled jet services.



Find out where AAMRQ could be headed by getting the free full trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=AAMRQ



Swingplane Ventures Inc. (OTCQB: SWVI) is showing bullish trend as it traded in the range of $0.85 and $0.98 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $0.85 and is at $0.96, up 16.95 percent from its previous close of $0.82. Swingplane Ventures recorded the volume of 12.441 million shares, in comparison to its average daily trading volume of 13.346 million shares. The company’s first resistance level is at $0.98. Upon breaching this level, the stock may go up to $1.02. Its first support level is at $0.93.



Swingplane Ventures is based out of Santiago in Chile.



Find out more on SWVI by getting the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=SWVI



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities.Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure: WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetreport.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



BlueLys, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/disclaimer-2/



Contact Info:

Michael Baine

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009