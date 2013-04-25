New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/25/2013 --Octagon 88 Resources, Inc. (OTC:OCTX) has received the AGAT laboratories final analysis report from CEC North Star Energy Ltd. providing analysis data from the core samples taken from the Bluesky Gething coring operations carried out in March 2013.



The full report includes the information previously released and final results - consisting of Depth 440-470 (m), Gross Pay approximately 20 (m). Calculated porosity range from 24% to 32%, Permeability range of the samples of .5 to 2.8 darcies with the median about 1.2 darcies, Oil Saturation range from 60 to 80%, Oil Gravity 10.73 (API) at reservoir conditions in the lower zone. No API was obtained from the upper zones. The full AGAT report will be filed as an 8k in the company’s filings.



The Company is very pleased with the Blue Sky project now being officially confirmed by third parties.



Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (OTC:FMCC), Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $500 million of benchmark bills at lower interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.



Reuters reported that Fannie Mae said it sold $250 million of three-month bills due July 24, 2013 at a 0.059 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, down from the 0.065 percent rate for $250 million of three-month bills sold April 17.



The company also sold $250 million of six-month bills due Oct. 23, 2013 at a 0.095 percent rate, down from the 0.100 percent rate for $250 million of six-month bills sold a week ago.



The three-month bills were priced at 99.985 with a money market yield of 0.059 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.952 with a money market yield of 0.095 percent.



