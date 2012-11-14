Penny Stocks on the Move for Mid November 14: (OTC:SANP), (OTC:ONCS), (PINK:SRGE).

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2012 --Santo Mining Corp. (OTC:SANP), the Dominican Republic-based junior minerals exploration company, is continuing to slide in mid-day trading today. After falling more than 20% on Tuesday, SANP has fallen another 23.50% in mid-day trading today. The stock has a reversed all of its gains from Monday, when it finished more than 21% higher.



SANP is sinking in trading today after the company announced that it filed 2:1 forward split with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). The forward split requires the approval of FINRA. SANP’s CEO, Al French said that to reflect SANP’s continued growth and anticipated revenue, the company wants to allow its shareholder base to grow and to be more diverse. However, existing shareholders have reacted negatively to the company’s plan as the stock has fallen sharply following the announcement.



OncoSec Medical Inc. (OTC:ONCS), an emerging drug-medical device company engaged in the designing, development and commercialization of medical approaches for treatment of solid cancers, is amongst the major gainers on the OTC market today.



ONCS is currently trading 15.63% higher at $0.370 on volume of 1.77 million, which is below the daily average volume of 2.30 million. ONCS has gained more than 23% in the last five trading sessions. Technical indicators for ONCS suggest that the upward momentum will continue in the next few trading sessions.



Today’s rally was sparked after ONCS announced positive interim results from a Phase IV trial investigating the use of NeoPulse therapy to treat solid tumors in skin cancer patients at the 6th World Meeting of Interdisciplinary Melanoma/Skin Care Centers & 8th EADO Congress.



Southridge Enterprises Inc. (PINK:SRGE) is amongst the biggest gainers on the OTC market in mid-day trading today. At last check, the stock was trading 17.72% higher at $0.0093 on volume of 16.73 million, which is almost half of the daily average volume of 32.79 million.



SRGE is rallying on the back of a major announcement. SRGE, which focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold and silver mines in Mexico, today said that it is evaluating strategic alternatives for Cinco Minas Property. The company reported advanced discussion with major NYSE listed metal producers.



SRGE has been trading sideways in the last week or so. However, the major announcement today has given the stock some upward momentum. If SRGE breaks through $0.01 then there is significant upside potential.



