Penny Stocks on the Move on Mid-Day: (OTCQB: AAMRQ), (OTCQB: AMBS)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/20/2012 --AMR Corp. (OTCQB: AAMRQ), the parent company of American Airlines, is continuing to rally in mid-day trading today. AAMRQ has been rallying over the last couple of weeks amid reports that the company is close to merging with US Airways Group Inc. AAMRQ had filed for bankruptcy in November 2011 and since then the airline has been seen as a takeover target.



AAMRQ is currently trading 4.85% higher at $0.930 on volume of 3.04 million. The stock hit a 52-week high of $0.94 in trading today. AAMRQ has gained more than 86% this month. The rally could continue on takeover speculation.



AmarantusBioSciences Inc. (OTCQB: AMBS), a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, is sinking in mid-day trading today, reversing some of its gains from the previous trading sessions. AMBS is currently trading 17.32% lower at $0.0525 on volume of 17.23 million, which is below the daily average volume of 23.97 million.



Despite the losses in trading today, AMBS is still up more than 20% for the week. The stock had rallied after reporting last week that it licensed LymPro Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostic Blood Test from Memory Dx LLC. The company had also announced last week that it launched online corporate communications channels.



The sharp loss today on substantial volume suggests that the bullish trend in AMBS is coming to an end. The stock has slipped after once again failing to break through $0.07 resistance level.



