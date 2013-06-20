Penny Stocks on the Move on Mid-Day: (OTCQB: ACCS), (OTCQB: FNMA)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2013 --African Copper Corporation (OTCQB: ACCS) stock is currently trading at $0.1740, up 28.89 percent from its previous close of $0.14, The stock had opened the session at $0.15 and traded in the range of $0.1460 and $0.1950 during its last trading session. The upward movement of the stock recorded a trading volume of 54.127 million shares, significantly higher than the average trading volume of 0.556 million shares.



The market capitalization of the company stands at $140.13 million with a high beta of 15.48 respectively. The stock is also trading above its 50 days SMA of $0.14 and its 200 days SMA of $0.17.



Find out if ACCS could maintain its bullish momentum in the upcoming trading sessions here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=ACCS



Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCQB: FNMA) stock recorded its trading volume as 9.113 million shares, lower than the average trading volume of 54.706 million shares. The stock opened at $1.72 and is currently trading at $1.71, down 7.07 percent from its previous close of $1.84. The stock also traded in the range of $1.68 and $1.78 during its last trading session and has recorded a beta of 3.1. It is trading above its 50 days SMA and 20 days SMA of $1.69 and $0.76 respectively.



The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion and deals in the secondary mortgage market in the United States.



Find out if FNMA could bounce in the very short term here:

http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=FNMA



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders and short-term investors. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver short-term gains.



WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading small cap stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Small stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the free membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure: WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

Wall Street Scoop

info@wallstreetscoop.net

347-905-5009