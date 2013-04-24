New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2013 --AMR Corporation (OTC:AAMRQ) the parent company of American Airlines, Inc., today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2013. Key highlights include:



- Revenue of $6.1 billion, the highest first quarter revenue in company history



- Net profit of $8 million, excluding reorganization and special items, a $256 million improvement year-over-year, and AMR's first profitable first quarter since 2007



- Operating profit of $125 million, excluding special items, a $203 million improvement over first quarter 2012. GAAP operating profit of $52 million, a $141 million improvement year-over-year



- Consolidated unit costs, excluding fuel and special items, improved 3.2 percent year-over-year, marking the second consecutive quarter of non-fuel unit costs reduction



- Building on its fleet renewal momentum, American took delivery of 12 new aircraft in the first quarter (nine 737-800s and three 777-300ERs)



- On April 15, AMR filed its Plan of Reorganization and Disclosure Statement; the hearing to consider approval of the Disclosure Statement is scheduled for June 4



- On April 15, AMR filed its Registration Statement with the SEC to move forward with its anticipated merger with US Airways



Goff Corporation (OTC:GOFF) announced that the Company has established a new, wholly owned subsidiary based in Medellin, Colombia that will manage in country operations for work to be carried out in the course of its new Colombia Gold Projects. Golden Glory Resources Colombia SAS will be responsible for the hiring and management of technical work to be carried out by Goff Corp.



It will also be responsible for direct liaison with community groups and government agencies as required in the various jurisdictions where Goff Corp. intends to carry out business in three separate districts in Colombia.



Company President Warwick Calasse states, "We are establishing a significant presence in Colombia and opening our locally based operating subsidiary there will help us to execute in a more timely and efficient manner. There are also government incentives and strong ties to the local communities where we expect to be exploring for and potential producing gold.”



Goff Corporation is a U.S. -based public company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Golden Glory Resources S.A. is engaged in gold exploration.



