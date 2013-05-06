New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/06/2013 --Eastman Kodak Co. (OTC:EKDKQ) filed its Plan of Reorganization and Disclosure Statement with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York earlier this week.



The Plan of Reorganization and Disclosure Statement contain a detailed description of Kodak’s post emergence business plan which maintains and extends Kodak’s leadership position in the Commercial Imaging Industry. Kodak will help define the future development of that industry through its high-quality, cost-effective products and services, leveraging its unique combination of technological and market strengths and competitive differentiators. The Disclosure Statement also includes a historical profile of the company, a description of the proposal of distributions to the company’s creditors, and financial forecasts.



Find out if this is the moment investors been waiting for before trading EKDKQ here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=EKDKQ



Lot78 Inc. (OTC:LOTE) traded at $ 7.33 in the last session, which is -0.61 (-7.68%). The stock has a Range of 6.41 - 7.71. The stock has a 52 week low and high of 0.15 - 11.65 respectively. The stock has a Market Cap of 418.20M. The stock traded a volume of 686,142.00. The stock has a 30 day average volume of 842,328.00.



Lot78 Inc., formerly Bold Energy Inc., is a development-stage company. The Company focuses to develop a range of loyalty program based on Global Club points awarded for all purchases made in associated establishments. These points will be exchangeable by products, trips or discounts.



Get the latest trend analysis reports on LOTE here:

http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=LOTE



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders and short-term investors. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver short-term gains.



WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading small cap stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Small stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the free membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure

WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

Wall Street Scoop

info@wallstreetscoop.net

347-905-5009