New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/12/2013 --Freddie Mac (OTC:FMCC) released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®), showing average fixed mortgage rates edging down for the second consecutive week following weak employment reports. The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage at 3.43 percent this week remains near its 65-year record low and continues to provide support for the housing recovery.



"Mortgage rates fell further this week following a lackluster employment report for March. The economy added just 88,000 net new jobs last month, about one-third as many as February and the fewest since June 2012. In addition, approximately 496,000 people left the workforce causing the unemployment rate to fall to 7.6 percent. Further, average hourly earnings were unchanged in March, indicating income growth remains tepid."



Find out where FMCC could be headed by getting the free and full trend analysis report here: http://stockreportdaily.com/market-scan/?symbol=FMCC



AMR Corporation (OTC:AAMRQ)’ subsidiary American Airlines launched new service to Dusseldorf, Germany, from its hub at Chicago O'Hare International Airport, adding a new destination to American's global route map. The new flight, operated with a Boeing 767-300 aircraft with 28 Business Class seats and 184 Main Cabin seats, offers customers the opportunity to conveniently travel to Germany and to nearby Belgium and the Netherlands.



"The ability to reach foreign markets with direct flights has a profound effect on our economy," said Chicago Department of Aviation Commissioner Rosemarie Andolino. "It represents a great opportunity to grow business and tourism. In fact, the annual economic impact to the Chicago area from this new service is estimated at $125 million.”



Get the daily trend analysis reports on AAMRQ here:

http://stockreportdaily.com/market-scan/?symbol=AAMRQ



About Stockreportdaily.com

Stockreportdaily.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. Stockreportdaily.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. Stockreportdaily.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals Stockreportdaily.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the Stockreportdaily.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.Stockreportdaily.com



Disclosure

Stockreportdaily.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit Stockreportdaily.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit; http://www.Stockreportdaily.com/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

George Fitz

Stock Report Daily

info@Stockreportdaily.com

347-905-5009