New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/26/2013 --Goff Corporation (OTC:GOFF) announced that the Company has established a new, wholly owned subsidiary based in Medellin, Colombia that will manage in country operations for work to be carried out in the course of its new Colombia Gold Projects.



Company President Warwick Calasse states, "We are establishing a significant presence in Colombia and opening our locally based operating subsidiary there will help us to execute in a more timely and efficient manner. There are also government incentives and strong ties to the local communities where we expect to be exploring for and potential producing gold. We expect that having our team on the ground and working from a local base in country will have many advantages over time. We want to become a real reference point for Colombian gold mining with significant operations. Our new subsidiary, Golden Glory Resources Colombia SAS is a leading part of that effort."



Find out where GOFF could be headed by getting the free and full trend analysis report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=GOFF



Federal National Mortgage Association (OTC:FNMA) recently priced its fourth Multifamily DUS® REMIC in 2013 totaling $911.4 million under its Fannie Mae Guaranteed Multifamily Structures (Fannie Mae GeMS) program on April 15, 2013.



"In a slight modification of our typical GeMS issuance, 2013-M5 was structured with a series of sequential tranches to meet investor demand on the shorter end of the curve," said Kimberly Johnson, Fannie Mae Senior Vice President of Multifamily Capital Markets.



Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) provides liquidity and stability support services in the secondary mortgage market in the United States



Get the daily trend analysis reports on FNMA here:

http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=FNMA



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure

MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit; http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009