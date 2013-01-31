Penny Stocks on the Move: (OTCPINK: GCEI), (OTCPINK: FOYJ)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/31/2013 --Global Clean Energy Inc. (OTCPINK: GCEI) stock is at $0.048, up 35.21 percent from its previous close of $0.04. The stock shows bullish trend as it made the up move with trading volume of 6.127 million shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 87K shares. Its bullish trend is further confirmed by its MACD chart and the stock is also trading higher than its 6 days EMA of $0.04. The stock may go as high as $0.06 in its coming trading sessions.



Global Clean Energy is a cleantech company and it is based out of Texas. The company provides technology to convert waste to energy.



Foy Johnson Inc. (OTCPINK: FOYJ) traded in the range of $0.0013 and $0.0024 in the current trading session. The company has exchanged 81.567 million shares so far and its stock shows bullish trend. Foy Johnson commands market capitalization of $172.38 million. The company announced securing rich concession in Cameroon. The concession belongs to the Congo Craton region of the country. Foy Johnson is based out of Ohio and deals in cosmetics and paints. The company also deals in surface conditioners, scented paints and finishes. Foy Johnson offersenvironmental control apparatus as well.



