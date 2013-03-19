Penny Stocks on the Move: (OTCQB: AGIN), (OTCQB: GOFF)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/19/2013 --American Graphite Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: AGIN) and ( BERLIN : A8G ) (WKN:A1KBDQ/ISIN:US02640K1079) announced the successful production of test samples of a graphene paper product by its development and manufacturing partner CTI Nanotechnologies LLC.



CTI Nanotechnologies reported it had successfully developed test samples and reproducible test results of a highly flexible membrane of nano-particles from 50-150um thick that is highly conductive showing about 2-3ohms resistivity across a 2" area.



The next phase of development is to work to continue improvements to the size, conductivity and scalability resulting in a low cost continuous "roll to roll" production operation at industrial specifications. In parallel with this work, CTI Nanotechnologies is working to upgrade its Vermont development facility.



Goff Corporation (OTCQB: GOFF) appointed Manuel Hernando Vasquez Serna as a Director effective March 18, 2013.



Mr. Vasquez Serna is the founder, owner and manager of Explotarcol Ltda., a consulting firm in Barranquilla, Colombia, which he began in 1979. Prior to entering the private sector he served as an Army Captain of the Body of Engineers (Colombia).



Mr. Vasquez Serna has a long history working in the engineering core of the Colombian Military, first as a military engineer specializing in heavy equipment and later as an expert in rock movement and the use of mining explosives, which he has published on in several manuals and reference articles.



Goff Corporation is a U.S.-based public company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Golden Glory Resources S.A. is engaged in gold exploration with a view to developing highly prospective gold projects.



