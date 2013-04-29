Penny Stocks on the Move: (OTCQB: LOTE), (OTCQX: ONVO)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/29/2013 --Lot78 Inc. (OTCQB: LOTE) is trading in the range of $5.17 and $7.49 in its current trading session, creating its new 52 weeks high. The stock recorded the volume of 673,955 shares so far, in comparison its average daily trading volume of 351,949 shares. The stock opened at $5.96 and is currently at $7.49, up 23.80 percent from its previous close of $6.05. It is currently trading above its 20 days SMA of $7.22 and its 50 days SMA of $6.77.



The company’s current market capitalization is $421.05 billion. The stock has grown 954.29 percent in the past 52 weeks.



Find out where LOTE could be headed in the very short term by getting the complete trend analysis report here:

http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=LOTE



Organovo Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: ONVO) made sharp upward movement in its latest trading session, with high volume. It opened the session at $3.95 and remained in $3.86 and $4.09 price range during the session.



The stock is 11.14 percent higher at $4.09. Organovo Holdings is up 53.76 percent on YTD basis while it gained 84.23 percent in the past 52 weeks. The stock has traded in the range of $1.49 and $10.90 during the same time period.



Organovo Holdings’ market capitalization stands at $254.55 million. The company deals in 3D bioprinting and is based out of San Diego in California.



Get the latest trend analysis reports on ONVO by getting the free and full trend analysis report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=ONVO



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure: MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit; http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009