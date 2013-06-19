Penny Stocks on the Move : (OTCQB : XUII), (OTCQB : NHUR)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2013 --Xumaii (OTCQB: XUII) stock recorded its market capitalization as $63.14 million and opened the session at $0.20. The current trading price of the stock is $0.19, down 9.31 percent from its previous close of $0.20 respectively. The stock’s trading volume stands at 2.431 million shares, significantly lower than the average trading volume of 11.025 million shares.



The stock recorded its 52 week trading range from $0.09 to $0.44. It is also trading below the 50 days SMA of $0.28 and above its 200 days SMA of $0.15. The company offers online live content streaming services and it is based in Jamaica.



Find out if XUII could bounce back in the upcoming trading sessions here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=XUII



Northumberland Resources, Inc. (OTCQB: NHUR) stock opened the session at $0.95 and oscillated in the trading range of $0.83 and $0.95 during its last trading session. The stock is currently trading at $0.86, down 9.28 percent from its previous close of $0.95. The market capitalization of the company stands at $53.97 million with a total of 62.62 million outstanding shares.



The stock has a beta of 57.90, implying its high volatility. The trading volume of the stock was recorded as 0.598 million shares respectively. The company is engaged in the operations of gas and oil in the United States and is based in Nevada.



Get the latest news and analysis on NHUR here :

http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=NHUR



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders and short-term investors. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver short-term gains.



WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading small cap stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Small stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the free membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure: WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

Wall Street Scoop

info@wallstreetscoop.net

347-905-5009